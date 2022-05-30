Zelensky dismisses head of Kharkiv regional department of SBU for not working to protect city during first days of Russia’s invasion

During a working visit to Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky fired the head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region for inaction from the first days of the Russian invasion.

Following the results of his visit to the region, the head of state thanked the leadership of the region and the city for their effective work in the conditions of war.

"They were and remain together with Kharkiv people, together with Ukraine and, what is important now, together with one another. They have 100% cooperation. The army, the police, the mayor of Kharkiv, the regional state administration - everyone really works for victory and they do it very effectively," Zelensky said in a video message on Sunday evening.

At the same time, he said that the same cannot be said about the leadership of the SBU in Kharkiv region.

"Unfortunately, this cannot be said about the local leadership through the SBU. I arrived, figured it out, fired the head of the regional SBU because he did not work to protect the city from the first days of a full-scale war, but thought only of himself personally. What are the motives - law enforcement authorities will find out," the president said.