11:58 28.05.2022

Zelensky answers question that graduating seniors answer before gaining admission to Stanford: What matters most and why?

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the most important thing for him today is weapons, sanctions, finances, the blocking and confiscation of all Russian assets, a fair tribunal for war criminals, an updated effective security architecture and a complete restoration of peaceful life.

So, speaking Friday via video link to the Stanford University community, he answered the question that students usually answer before gaining admission to Stanford: "What matters most and why?"

"I have been answering this question for a very long time, more than 93 days, when I try to give my country everything it needs so that we can survive, defend our freedom and, in the end, win," he said.

"Here is my answer. Pragmatic. Weapons that will help overcome the technical and quantitative superiority of the Russian army. Sanctions that will stop the flow of money for Russian terror. Finances that will allow Ukraine to maintain social normalcy while the war continues," he said, continuing: "Blockade and confiscation of all Russian assets in foreign jurisdictions that should be used to rebuild everything that this Russian army has destroyed. A fair tribunal against all war criminals who killed, tortured, raped and deported our citizens. Updated efficient security architecture that will prevent such new wars in the world. And, of course, a complete restoration of normal peaceful life in our country."

He said that "on February 24, a full-scale war against Ukraine began, when 18-year-old Russian guys, military men, entered our country and entered the homes of our people. To kill, torture, rape... And exactly three months later, on May 24, on the other side of the globe, in Texas, an 18-year-old guy entered a regular school to kill 19 children and 2 adults."

"We live in a terrible time when Americans express condolences to Ukrainians over the deaths in war. And Ukrainians express condolences to Americans over the deaths in peace. Please accept my condolences," he said.

"Our cities are destroyed. Our sea is still blocked. But we remain free," Zelensky said.

Donbasenergo halts Sloviansk TPP

Russian occupiers inflicted 21 strikes on Donetsk region per day, 32 civilian objects destroyed, dead and wounded reported

Ukrainian military released from captivity reported severe torture, beatings, injection of unknown drugs

Russian army loses about 30,000 soldiers during invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

IAEA head encourages Russia's acts of nuclear terrorism in Ukraine, is inactive in relation to protection of its NPP – SNRIU

Donbasenergo halts Sloviansk TPP

Ukrainian delegation participates in NATO PA spring session in Vilnius

Russian occupiers inflicted 21 strikes on Donetsk region per day, 32 civilian objects destroyed, dead and wounded reported

Ukrainian military released from captivity reported severe torture, beatings, injection of unknown drugs

One type of M109 self-propelled artillery mounts arrive in Ukraine, fleet of 155-mm artillery being replenished

Biden administration approves supply of MLRS to Ukraine

Russian army loses about 30,000 soldiers during invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Occupiers now trying to achieve goals they planned to achieve in first days after Feb 24 – Zelensky

IAEA head encourages Russia's acts of nuclear terrorism in Ukraine, is inactive in relation to protection of its NPP – SNRIU

UOC сouncil expresses disagreement with Patriarch Kirill stance on war in Ukraine, decides on independence, proposes to dialogue with OCU

