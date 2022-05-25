Facts

16:57 25.05.2022

Russia steps up use of aviation components to support its ground offensive - Defense Ministry

Russia steps up use of aviation components to support its ground offensive - Defense Ministry

The Russian Federation has stepped up the use of aviation components to support its ground offensive, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzianyk.

"The aggressor is firing intensively along the line of combat and in the depth of the defense of the Ukrainian troops in Luhansk and Donetsk regions. The enemy has stepped up the use of aviation components, primarily assault and army aviation, to support its ground offensive," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He noted that the involvement of long-range and strategic bombers continues to expose the air defense systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and identify new frontiers for launching cruise missiles.

"According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the crews of Russian Tu-22M3 and Tu-95/160 long-range bombers from the airspace over the waters of the Azov and Caspian Seas, as well as the airspace of Rostov region, conducted exercises and practiced conditional launches of cruise missiles," Motuzianyk said.

