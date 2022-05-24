Ukrainian govt was ready for assassination attempt on president – Zelensky in Davos

The Ukrainian authorities were prepared in case of an assassination attempt on the president, Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday, answering questions via video link at the Ukrainian House in Davos.

"According to our legislation, there is someone who can take over in this situation. We clearly understood that if there was an attempt and there would be a negative result, if there was such a situation - an occupied city, occupied Kyiv. As president, I had to think who would rule the state, not to lose our institutions, starting with the army and ending with financial institutions," he said.

Zelensky noted that "we were prepared and divided – I, the Prime Minister and the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada. We divided the Cabinet of Ministers, divided it into two parts, it was two Cabinets of Ministers."

At the same time, speaking about the assassination attempts, he said that "they have already tried to do it many times. I am quite philosophical about this."