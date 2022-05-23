Facts

15:12 23.05.2022

Zelensky: Today we pick through the rubble at Desna: 87 victims

Zelensky: Today we pick through the rubble at Desna: 87 victims

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that every morning he starts with information "how many people we lost overnight."

"How many people we lost overnight - my morning begins with this. Today we completed work on the Desna [a training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Chernihiv region]. Unfortunately, today there are 87 victims under the rubble," he said, speaking via video link at the Davos Economic Forum on Monday.

"A total of 87 lives. The future Ukraine will be without these people. Our state is losing a lot today and this is strengthening it. We pay a high price for freedom and independence, for this struggle," he said.

The last time the aggressor launched a missile attack on the village of Desna, where the training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is located, was on May 17.

Tags: #desna #chernihiv_region #zelensky
