Facts

11:57 21.05.2022

Zelensky to consider returning to line on Feb 23, 2022 as victory

Zelensky to consider returning to line on Feb 23, 2022 as victory

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that he would consider the return to the line on February 23, 2022 a victory.

"I believe that no matter what the appetite of different segments of our population, I believe that the most valuable thing is to save more people, the military. This is our value and treasure, as the results of this invasion have shown," he said in an interview with the ICTV broadcaster shown on Saturday as a telethon.

"You don't have to be very greedy about this, although this is not entirely fair. Fair is when we take everything... But there is land where they entered and occupied, and there is land where they have already dug in, deep in some territories," he said.

"We must look at the cost of this war. Everything will return anyway. We broke the back of one of the most powerful armies in the world. We have already done it. And psychologically we did it. They will not get back on their feet in the next few years," the president said.

Reaching the line on February 23, according to him, will sum up the results of the first stage. "And I would like to talk about the second part at the negotiating table. And so that the result of this conversation is justice for us," Zelensky said.

