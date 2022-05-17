Ministry of Digital Transformation opens Diia.Business centre in Warsaw
The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has opened the first center Diia.Business abroad - in Warsaw.
The agency said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday that Ukrainians would be able to consult there for free on starting a business in Poland; get information about refugee status or other legal grounds for being in Poland; find out details about residence and employment in Poland.
Visit the center Diia.Business in Warsaw is possible by pre-registration.