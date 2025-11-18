Interfax-Ukraine
Promo
10:23 18.11.2025

Taxi Driver Job in Warsaw with DIUR INVEST - Stable Income and a Safe Start

2 min read

One of the most popular professions for foreigners is working as a taxi driver in Warsaw, and DIUR INVEST supports drivers throughout the entire process — from registration to official employment.

image-2025-11-18-09-17-29

Work with Uber and Bolt in Warsaw with Company Support

The taxi platforms Uber Warsaw and Bolt Warsaw are in the highest demand. Thousands of passengers use taxi services every day, giving drivers a steady flow of clients and stable income. The company helps drivers connect to these platforms quickly and free of charge.

Drivers choose their own convenient working hours, and if needed, DIUR INVEST helps optimize their income growth plan. Our main goal is to ensure that every driver starts working confidently and without mistakes from day one.

Car Rental at DIUR INVEST

For drivers who want to work in taxi services but do not have their own vehicle, DIUR INVEST offers car rental with a buy-out option. The fleet includes comfortable and fuel-efficient cars that meet all technical requirements for passenger transportation.

Key rental benefits include:

  • Full insurance package
     
  • Roadside assistance and vehicle maintenance
     
  • Cars in excellent technical condition
     
  • Transparent rental terms
     

Car rental is the best way to achieve fast and stable income without initial investment.

Official Employment

A key aspect of legal work in Poland is official employment. DIUR INVEST signs an employment contract and provides a transparent payment system that drivers can track in their personal online account after registering on the website.

The company also assists with medical examinations, obtaining required permits, and—for foreign nationals—support in obtaining a residence card.

Thanks to this approach, drivers receive full legal status, making their job safe and protected.

DIUR INVEST — Your Reliable Partner in Taxi Jobs in Warsaw

DIUR INVEST specializes in providing taxi jobs in Warsaw and ensures stable and transparent earnings. With years of experience and cooperation with the largest ride-hailing platforms, the company offers solutions that allow drivers to start earning from the very first days.

Tags: #warsaw #driver_job #diur_invest #taxi

MORE ABOUT

12:03 13.08.2025
Ukrainians detained in Warsaw accused of aggression, displaying prohibited symbols - MFA

Ukrainians detained in Warsaw accused of aggression, displaying prohibited symbols - MFA

16:50 02.06.2025
Arricano trade center's operation in Kryvy Rih, Zaporizhia demonstrates prospects for reconstruction, development of these cities

Arricano trade center's operation in Kryvy Rih, Zaporizhia demonstrates prospects for reconstruction, development of these cities

19:28 05.05.2025
Uklon declares support for bill on automatic exchange of info on income from digital platforms

Uklon declares support for bill on automatic exchange of info on income from digital platforms

19:36 18.02.2025
Duda after meeting with Kellogg: America decisively joins the game, I expect, at least, an end to aggression

Duda after meeting with Kellogg: America decisively joins the game, I expect, at least, an end to aggression

21:17 15.01.2025
Zelenskyy presents Savior City award to Warsaw Mayor

Zelenskyy presents Savior City award to Warsaw Mayor

14:44 13.12.2024
Nova Poshta increases number of branches in Poland to 50, plans to open twenty more

Nova Poshta increases number of branches in Poland to 50, plans to open twenty more

13:37 12.12.2024
Macron to arrive in Warsaw to discuss peacekeeping mission in Ukraine – media

Macron to arrive in Warsaw to discuss peacekeeping mission in Ukraine – media

15:48 09.09.2024
Poroshenko discusses with Warsaw mayor increasing support for Ukraine, energy security

Poroshenko discusses with Warsaw mayor increasing support for Ukraine, energy security

09:59 27.03.2024
Armored vehicles coalition for Ukraine starts work in Warsaw

Armored vehicles coalition for Ukraine starts work in Warsaw

18:09 08.02.2024
Ukraine Ambassador to Poland: Preparations underway for Shmyhal's visit to Warsaw in March

Ukraine Ambassador to Poland: Preparations underway for Shmyhal's visit to Warsaw in March

LATEST

7 reasons to choose Vietnam's tours for your winter holiday in 2026

7 fintech incorporation myths that are holding founders back

Hot autumn tours: where to really relax by the sea at a discount

How to buy a quality used coffee machine

Holidays in Albania: the best resorts, beaches and entertainment

Smart broiler raising

BAGO is a new free bulletin board in Kyiv

Zdorovo sesame seeds: a tiny seed worth having in your kitchen

When is the best time for vacation in Egypt with the online travel agency ANEX Tour

How to choose quality spare parts for Ford: expert tips

AD
AD