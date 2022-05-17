Facts

15:55 17.05.2022

Russian occupiers urgently preparing "press tour" for foreign media to occupied territories to accuse Ukraine of murder and destruction - Ukrainian intelligence

The Russian occupiers are urgently preparing a "press tour" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, thus the aggressor country is trying to attract foreign media to create fakes, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"According to the military intelligence of Ukraine, the Department of Information and Mass Communications of the Ministry of Defense of the occupying country is urgently preparing a press tour of foreign journalists to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the message posted on the website of the Agency says.

In particular, from May 18 to May 21, the occupiers plan to show the destroyed districts of Mariupol to media representatives.

"In order to accuse Ukraine of the destruction of the city and mass killings of civilians, Russian propagandists have already brought to Mariupol fragments of Ukrainian ammunition collected from all occupied districts of Donetsk region, and are preparing ‘local eyewitnesses’ imported from Donetsk and Horlivka who will tell journalists about the ‘crimes’ of the defenders of Mariupol," the intelligence service reported.

The so-called "press tour" also provides for the departure of the group from Rostov-on-Don and a visit by journalists to Kherson, Nova Kakhovka, Skadovsk, Armyansk and Donetsk, where a meeting with Denis Pushilin is scheduled.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is trying to attract media representatives from France, the USA, Germany, Japan, Greece, China, Belarus, India, Venezuela, Bulgaria and the UAE to participate in the "press tour".

"We warn foreign journalists about the plans of propagandists of the aggressor country to make them complicit in the creation of fake materials and remind them of criminal responsibility for illegally crossing the state border of Ukraine and entering the territory of an independent state," the Intelligence Agency urged.

