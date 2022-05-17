Only type of Nazism in world today is Russian one - Podoliak

Advisor to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said that in the modern world there is only one type of Nazism, and it is Russian.

"The whole world already understands and it has been documented: today there is only one type of Nazism in the world - Russian one. But in Russia itself it has not been understood yet. Perhaps some more time will pass before we start a more thorough discussion of this problem - the problem of denazification of Russia as part of the negotiation process," Podoliak said on the air of the telethon on Tuesday.