Russia’s attacks on schools and hospitals in Ukraine should not go unpunished - French Ambassador to UN

Russia's attacks on schools and hospitals in Ukraine should not go unpunished, France's permanent representative to the UN Nicolas De Riviere said.

"Attacks on schools and hospitals, as well as the killing and maiming of children are serious violations of international humanitarian law and children's rights in wartime. We call on the Secretary-General to use all the mechanisms of the Security Council to verify the facts and establish responsibility... These crimes must not go unpunished," De Riviere said at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Thursday.

He assured that France would continue to support investigations in order to fight impunity, providing full support to Ukrainian justice and international courts, including the International Criminal Court.