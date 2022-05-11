Russia spreads fakes about introduction of Polish-Lithuanian contingent into western regions of Ukraine - State Border Guard Service

Russia continues to speculate on the topic of the seizure of the territory of Ukraine by Poland, in connection with which it spreads fakes about the introduction of the Polish-Lithuanian contingent into the western regions of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports.

"Russian propaganda channels distributed a letter that allegedly came from the Armed Forces of Ukraine addressed to the chairman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. In addition, the propagandists made a number of grammatical errors in the letter and related to the Ukrainian border," the report says.

It notes that such a letter has not been received by the Administration of the State Border Guard Service. "Also, according to the information provided by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, such a letter was not created and was not sent to the border guard agency," the border guards said.

They also recalled that in Ukraine such correspondence is carried out "only through electronic document management."