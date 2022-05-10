Another 100,000 people awaiting evacuation in Mariupol – mayor

Another 100,000 people in Mariupol are waiting to be evacuated, for this there must be a stable ceasefire regime, which is often violated by the Russian occupiers, Mayor of the city Vadym Boichenko said.

"Some 100,000 people are waiting to be given a chance to escape. We must join forces, not give up and continue to evacuate civilians. It is very difficult to organize a mission, but we must do everything possible together with the international community for this. I thank President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the UN, the Red Cross and directly to Mrs. Iryna Vereschuk [Deputy Prime Minister] for doing everything possible and super possible so that the evacuation mission continues," the mayor of Mariupol said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center.