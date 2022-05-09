Zelensky talking with Council of Europe Secretary General: It is important for us that you are personally convinced of Russian occupiers' war crimes in Kyiv region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić, where he said it is important for Ukrainians that representatives of European structures see with their own eyes the war crimes of the Russian occupiers in Kyiv region.

"I am grateful to Secretary General Maria Pejčinović Burić for the visit. It is important for us that you are personally convinced of the war crimes committed by the occupiers in the Kyiv region," Zelensky said on his Telegram channel.

He also said the Council of Europe was the first organization to exclude Russia from its membership. "We appreciate such steps in support of Ukraine and condemnation of Russia's aggressive war against our country," the president said.

According to the presidential press service, Zelensky discussed with Pejčinović Burić specific ways to support Ukraine from the Council of Europe. The parties touched upon, among other things, initiatives to create a group of legal experts who will assist the Prosecutor General's Office and the launch of a new online platform "Cities4Cities" to support local communities in Ukraine.

The president separately called on the Council of Europe to make every possible effort to stop the illegal deportation of Ukrainian citizens by Russia from the temporarily occupied regions and war zones, as well as, together with other international partners, to ensure the removal of Ukrainians from the territory of the aggressor country.

As reported, on the morning of May 9, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, together with the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova, visited Borodianka and Irpin.