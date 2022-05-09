Facts

16:43 09.05.2022

Ukraine PM, European Council President in Odesa discuss ways to unblock ports

1 min read
Ukraine PM, European Council President in Odesa discuss ways to unblock ports

President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on Monday visited the port of Odesa and discussed ways to unblock ports and resume exports of agricultural products.

"Despite Russia's intentions to create a food crisis in the world, we must do everything together to prevent famine," Shmyhal said on Twitter.

"In the port of Odesa with Denys Shmyhal, I saw silos full of grain, wheat and corn ready for export. This badly needed food is stranded because of the Russian war and blockade of Black Sea ports. Causing dramatic consequences for vulnerable countries. We need a global response," Michel said on Twitter.

Before the Russian military invasion, Ukraine exported about 5 million tonnes of agricultural products monthly through the ports of Odesa and Mykolaiv, but now, due to their naval blockade by the Russian Federation, Ukraine is left with only a few small ports on the Danube.

As a result, in April the country managed to export only 1.09 million tonnes of grain.

Tags: #ports
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:56 21.04.2022
Biden announces decision, following EU, to ban Russian-affiliated ships from entering US ports

Biden announces decision, following EU, to ban Russian-affiliated ships from entering US ports

16:11 18.03.2022
Zelensky calls for blocking European ports for Russian ships

Zelensky calls for blocking European ports for Russian ships

14:27 07.03.2022
Olvia seaport hit - Infrastructure Ministry

Olvia seaport hit - Infrastructure Ministry

18:59 01.03.2022
Russian ships receive refusals to call at ports – Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure

Russian ships receive refusals to call at ports – Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure

17:19 27.02.2022
EU may consider ban on entry of Russian ships to ports

EU may consider ban on entry of Russian ships to ports

19:44 25.02.2022
Govt establishes third level of protection in sea and river ports for period of martial law

Govt establishes third level of protection in sea and river ports for period of martial law

12:50 24.02.2022
Ports of Ukraine closed by military – advisor Podoliak

Ports of Ukraine closed by military – advisor Podoliak

18:20 17.06.2021
Ukrainian ports need UAH 17 bln of investments - acting head of USPA

Ukrainian ports need UAH 17 bln of investments - acting head of USPA

14:36 27.10.2020
CTO completes building fourth container terminal launch complex worth over EUR 20 mln at Quarantine Mole

CTO completes building fourth container terminal launch complex worth over EUR 20 mln at Quarantine Mole

18:36 15.09.2020
Ukraine mulling transfer of Chornomorsk, Berdiansk seaports to concession, privatization of three more ports – Zelensky

Ukraine mulling transfer of Chornomorsk, Berdiansk seaports to concession, privatization of three more ports – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

USA suspends 232 duties on Ukrainian steel, steel products for one year

Russian troops fire Pryvillia using 'Hailstones,' two children killed – local authorities

As result of shelling in Shypylivka, Luhansk region, house destroyed, some 11 people are under rubble – regional police

Dpty Commander of AFU Naval Forces Ihor Bedzai killed

Today Ukraine to give EU answers to second part of questionnaire for obtaining EU candidate status – Shmyhal at meeting with Michel

LATEST

Zelensky talking with Council of Europe Secretary General: It is important for us that you are personally convinced of Russian occupiers' war crimes in Kyiv region

Over 1 mln Ukrainians taken to Russia's territory – Denisova

USA suspends 232 duties on Ukrainian steel, steel products for one year

Ukraine expects confident leadership from Germany in helping to fight Russian aggressor – Zelensky

We already close to solving problem of banning Russian oil imports – European Council President Michel

Zelensky thanks German Bundestag President for his visit to Kyiv on May 8

UK promises to increase military aid to Ukraine by GBP 1.3 bln

Russian troops fire Pryvillia using 'Hailstones,' two children killed – local authorities

As result of shelling in Shypylivka, Luhansk region, house destroyed, some 11 people are under rubble – regional police

Storting's Head, FM of Norway visit Bucha, Irpin

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD