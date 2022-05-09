Ukraine PM, European Council President in Odesa discuss ways to unblock ports

President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on Monday visited the port of Odesa and discussed ways to unblock ports and resume exports of agricultural products.

"Despite Russia's intentions to create a food crisis in the world, we must do everything together to prevent famine," Shmyhal said on Twitter.

"In the port of Odesa with Denys Shmyhal, I saw silos full of grain, wheat and corn ready for export. This badly needed food is stranded because of the Russian war and blockade of Black Sea ports. Causing dramatic consequences for vulnerable countries. We need a global response," Michel said on Twitter.

Before the Russian military invasion, Ukraine exported about 5 million tonnes of agricultural products monthly through the ports of Odesa and Mykolaiv, but now, due to their naval blockade by the Russian Federation, Ukraine is left with only a few small ports on the Danube.

As a result, in April the country managed to export only 1.09 million tonnes of grain.