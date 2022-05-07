Zelensky indicates the need to eliminate queues at gas stations – meeting of President’s Office with Cabinet

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak and his deputies, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and members of the government took part in a meeting on topical issues of the executive branch, where they addressed issues of fuel security of the country.

According to the website of the head of state, the president noted the need to eliminate queues at Ukrainian gas stations.

According to First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, the work on providing Ukraine a green corridor in the ports of Eastern Europe, which is the main bottleneck in the logistics of fuel supplies to the country, continues in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The need for long-term contracts and the accumulation of state fuel reserves was also noted.

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko reported on the state budget execution under martial law. According to him, the country ended April with a deficit of UAH 125 billion. At the same time, the tax and customs revenues amounted to UAH 53 billion, which exceeded expectations. In May it is planned to receive UAH 57 billion.

According to the minister, the monthly deficit is planned to be repaid through international grants and loans. Negotiations continue on international grants of $11 billion, of which Ukraine has already received $5 billion.

The meeting discussed the preparation of a plan for Ukraine's reconstruction and development after the war.

In addition, the Head of State was reported on the process of granting Ukraine the status of candidate for membership in the European Union.

Also, in the course of the meeting, attention was paid to the issue of interaction between the state authorities and organizations that provide citizens who suffered from the Russian aggression with medical, psychological and social rehabilitation services.