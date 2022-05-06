Facts

19:00 06.05.2022

Latvia fully supports Ukraine's obtaining candidate status at next EU summit – Rinkēvičs

1 min read
Latvia fully supports Ukraine's obtaining candidate status at next EU summit – Rinkēvičs

Latvia fully supports Ukraine's obtaining candidate status at the next EU summit, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs has said.

At a press conference with the Lithuanian foreign ministers, Estonia and Ukraine in Kyiv on Friday, Rinkēvičs reiterated the full support for Ukraine to become a candidate for the next EU summit. According to him, Latvia and Ukraine will have quite fruitful discussions and debates in the coming weeks.

The minister said Latvia supports the need to impose an embargo on the supply of oil from Russia as part of the sixth package of EU sanctions.

Rinkēvičs said Latvia will join the restoration of Ukraine, it is also working with partners to create various centers for women and children who have been forced to move. According to the prime minister, Latvia is also trying to join projects to restore schools, kindergartens and hospitals.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Not all bridges been destroyed yet – Zelensky on possible negotiations

German chancellor's visit to Ukraine on May 9 would be powerful step – Zelensky at Chatham House

Russia's nuclear blackmail born of sense of impunity – Zelensky at Chatham House

Vereschuk: Another exchange of prisoners takes place, 28 servicemen, 13 civilians return home

Zelensky to Icelandic parliament: Russia wants Ukrainians to be silent labor force

LATEST

MFA on appointment in so-called L/DPR of 'ambassadors' in Russia: These 'diplomats' to face strictest responsibility

Сonference in support of Ukraine to be held in Slovakia – GLOBSEC President

Not all bridges been destroyed yet – Zelensky on possible negotiations

AFU fully restores control over five villages in Kharkiv region – General Staff

NATO Military Committee to meet on May 19; chiefs of general staffs of Ukraine, Finland, Sweden invited

Estonia to help Ukraine to restore Zhytomyr region – FM

About 1 mln people returned to Ukraine in past few weeks – PM

Lithuanian FM announces need to continue weapons supply to Ukraine

German chancellor's visit to Ukraine on May 9 would be powerful step – Zelensky at Chatham House

Russia's nuclear blackmail born of sense of impunity – Zelensky at Chatham House

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD