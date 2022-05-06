Latvia fully supports Ukraine's obtaining candidate status at next EU summit – Rinkēvičs

Latvia fully supports Ukraine's obtaining candidate status at the next EU summit, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs has said.

At a press conference with the Lithuanian foreign ministers, Estonia and Ukraine in Kyiv on Friday, Rinkēvičs reiterated the full support for Ukraine to become a candidate for the next EU summit. According to him, Latvia and Ukraine will have quite fruitful discussions and debates in the coming weeks.

The minister said Latvia supports the need to impose an embargo on the supply of oil from Russia as part of the sixth package of EU sanctions.

Rinkēvičs said Latvia will join the restoration of Ukraine, it is also working with partners to create various centers for women and children who have been forced to move. According to the prime minister, Latvia is also trying to join projects to restore schools, kindergartens and hospitals.