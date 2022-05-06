Facts

10:17 06.05.2022

US through USAID provides Ukraine with extra $387 mln in humanitarian aid

2 min read
US through USAID provides Ukraine with extra $387 mln in humanitarian aid

The United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing almost $387 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in response to Russia's unprovoked aggression.

"On March 24, the president announced the United States was prepared to provide more than $1 billion in new funding toward humanitarian assistance for those affected by Russia's war in Ukraine and its severe impacts around the world, including a marked rise in food insecurity. Today's announcement is a contribution toward that figure and a recognition of continued global needs," USAID said in a press release on May 5.

"This additional assistance will provide lifesaving food assistance to people in hard-to-reach areas inside Ukraine, as well as cash-based transfers for people in areas with functioning markets. In addition, this support will provide safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene, critical medical supplies and health care, and coordination support for the humanitarian community," the report says.

"The United States is the largest single country donor of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. Since Russia's further invasion began on February 24, the United States has provided more than $688 million in humanitarian assistance to respond to the needs of people in Ukraine and those who have fled to neighboring countries," it reads.

Tags: #usaid
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:20 13.04.2022
Shmyhal calls on head of USAID to join investigation of war crimes of Russia

Shmyhal calls on head of USAID to join investigation of war crimes of Russia

17:52 25.02.2022
USAID engages disaster Response and Relief Team to address humanitarian needs in Ukraine

USAID engages disaster Response and Relief Team to address humanitarian needs in Ukraine

18:46 27.09.2021
Shmyhal, USAID agree $9 mln to improve health system, ensure economic growth

Shmyhal, USAID agree $9 mln to improve health system, ensure economic growth

17:47 27.09.2021
USAID launches project to improve local govt efficiency in Ukraine

USAID launches project to improve local govt efficiency in Ukraine

10:02 10.06.2021
Gazelle Finance Expands Into Ukraine

Gazelle Finance Expands Into Ukraine

10:00 08.06.2021
KARANDASH Animation Studio enters new markets with the support of the USAID Competitive Economy Program in Ukraine

KARANDASH Animation Studio enters new markets with the support of the USAID Competitive Economy Program in Ukraine

11:07 20.04.2021
United States provides $155 mln to support Ukraine's development – embassy

United States provides $155 mln to support Ukraine's development – embassy

09:21 07.04.2021
USAID to provide refrigerators for Ukraine to store Pfizer vaccine - U.S. Embassy

USAID to provide refrigerators for Ukraine to store Pfizer vaccine - U.S. Embassy

14:26 31.03.2021
U.S. Embassy notes importance of Ukraine's transparent selection of new judicial body members

U.S. Embassy notes importance of Ukraine's transparent selection of new judicial body members

12:01 28.01.2021
USAID donates special vehicles worth $735,000 to Kyiv to eliminate accidents on heating networks

USAID donates special vehicles worth $735,000 to Kyiv to eliminate accidents on heating networks

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia has lost almost 25,000 soldiers, 199 aircraft and 155 helicopters in Ukraine since start of invasion - General Staff

Thirty-eight houses, infrastructure facilities damaged due to strike on Kramatorsk

Zelensky: Russia has brought to Ukraine such medical problems, which until recently could not be imagined

Yermak: We manage to get almost 500 civilians out of Mariupol and Azovstal

AFU General Staff: Russia provokes tension in Transnistria, Belarus

LATEST

OHCHR records 6,731 civilian deaths and injuries from war in Ukraine since Feb 24

Third evacuation operation from Mariupol continues - UN Secretary General

Russia has lost almost 25,000 soldiers, 199 aircraft and 155 helicopters in Ukraine since start of invasion - General Staff

Russian occupiers force Ukrainians from occupied territories to take 'citizenship' of pseudo-republics

Threat of enemy landing, reconnaissance strike type remains in northwestern part of Black Sea – Pivden task force

Ukrainian military repell 11 attacks, destroy 24 vehicles, hit seven enemy air targets – JFO HQ

Zelensky vetoes law on sanctions related to individuals’ assets

Thirty-eight houses, infrastructure facilities damaged due to strike on Kramatorsk

Ukrainian military repel two enemy attacks, eliminate 32 invaders, 10 pieces of equipment – Skhid task force

According to partner intelligence services, Russia intends to declare full-fledged war on May 9 - Shmyhal

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD