US through USAID provides Ukraine with extra $387 mln in humanitarian aid

The United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing almost $387 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in response to Russia's unprovoked aggression.

"On March 24, the president announced the United States was prepared to provide more than $1 billion in new funding toward humanitarian assistance for those affected by Russia's war in Ukraine and its severe impacts around the world, including a marked rise in food insecurity. Today's announcement is a contribution toward that figure and a recognition of continued global needs," USAID said in a press release on May 5.

"This additional assistance will provide lifesaving food assistance to people in hard-to-reach areas inside Ukraine, as well as cash-based transfers for people in areas with functioning markets. In addition, this support will provide safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene, critical medical supplies and health care, and coordination support for the humanitarian community," the report says.

"The United States is the largest single country donor of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. Since Russia's further invasion began on February 24, the United States has provided more than $688 million in humanitarian assistance to respond to the needs of people in Ukraine and those who have fled to neighboring countries," it reads.