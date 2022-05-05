Facts

14:30 05.05.2022

Sweden to provide additional $23 mln to support humanitarian actors in Ukraine – PM

1 min read
Sweden to provide additional $23 mln to support humanitarian actors in Ukraine – PM

Sweden will provide an additional $23 million to support humanitarian organizations in Ukraine, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has announced.

"Today, at this session, we will focus on urgent need to mobilize funding for humanitarian response in Ukraine... Sweden today will provide an additional $23 million to support humanitarian actors in Ukraine," she said at the High Level International Donor Conference for Ukraine in Warsaw on Thursday.

Andersson said that Ukraine is in dire need of humanitarian and financial support, as well as military equipment.

"Dear Prime Minister Shmyhal, let me express my deepest admiration for the courage of the Ukrainian people. My heart go to all Ukrainians who are suffering from this war... Ukraine will win this war and we will stand by your side," the head of the Swedish government said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Reconstruction and reforms to pave way for Ukraine into EU - President of European Commission

Finland to allocate EUR 70 mln in aid to Ukraine, send additional military equipment – PM

Ukraine's membership in EU should be reality, candidate status should be granted immediately - Zelensky at donor conference

EU to pledge EUR 200 mln for IDPs in Ukraine – von der Leyen

Issue of providing Ukraine with M142 HIMARS, M270 MLRS multiple-launch rocket systems relevant – Zaluzhny

LATEST

Reconstruction and reforms to pave way for Ukraine into EU - President of European Commission

Finland to allocate EUR 70 mln in aid to Ukraine, send additional military equipment – PM

Ukraine's membership in EU should be reality, candidate status should be granted immediately - Zelensky at donor conference

EU to pledge EUR 200 mln for IDPs in Ukraine – von der Leyen

Ukrainian Armed Forces push back invaders from Kharkiv to north, but enemy shelling of city continues – Synehubov

Issue of providing Ukraine with M142 HIMARS, M270 MLRS multiple-launch rocket systems relevant – Zaluzhny

Warsaw hosts intl donor conference on Ukraine: we are here to guarantee victory of Ukraine

Poroshenko receives invitation to participate in EPP Congress

Zelensky announces launch of Ukraine 24 initiative

Bundestag President wants to visit Kyiv - Der Spiegel

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD