Sweden to provide additional $23 mln to support humanitarian actors in Ukraine – PM

Sweden will provide an additional $23 million to support humanitarian organizations in Ukraine, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has announced.

"Today, at this session, we will focus on urgent need to mobilize funding for humanitarian response in Ukraine... Sweden today will provide an additional $23 million to support humanitarian actors in Ukraine," she said at the High Level International Donor Conference for Ukraine in Warsaw on Thursday.

Andersson said that Ukraine is in dire need of humanitarian and financial support, as well as military equipment.

"Dear Prime Minister Shmyhal, let me express my deepest admiration for the courage of the Ukrainian people. My heart go to all Ukrainians who are suffering from this war... Ukraine will win this war and we will stand by your side," the head of the Swedish government said.