Facts

18:31 19.11.2020

Supreme Court confirmed Pharmaceutical Company Darnitsa’s possessive rights on 30% share of the PJSC SIC Borshchahivskiy CPP

2 min read
Supreme Court confirmed Pharmaceutical Company Darnitsa’s possessive rights on 30% share of the PJSC SIC Borshchahivskiy CPP

Supreme Court has confirmed the PRJSC Pharmaceutical Firm Darnitsa legally possess 30 % of stocks of the PJSC SIC Borshchahivskiy CPP (both based in Kyiv) it purchased in 2015.

The court made this decision on October 29, 2020, by satisfying the cassation claim of the Pharmaceutical Firm Darnitsa and canceling the August 25, 2020 ruling of the North Business Court of Appeal of Kyiv on Darnitsa’s purchase of the enterprise during the Kyiv public property privatization process.

Supreme Court has also left the decision of the Business Court of Kyiv made on November 4, 2019, in power. Then the court ruled Darnitsa’s purchase of the stocks of the PJSC SIC Borshchahivskiy CPP was completely legal. 


As it was reported earlier Pharmaceutical Company Darnitsa purchased a pile of 3,100 stocks or 29.95% of the share capital of the PJSC SIC Borshchahivskiy CPP from Kyiv Department of the Public Property.

Pharmaceutical company Darnitsa was founded in 1930. Since 1998 the company has been a leader in Ukraine’s medicines market production in terms of volume. Cardiology, neurology, and pain problems salvation are among the strategic courses of development of the company. The Zagoriy Family is the ultimate beneficiary of the company. PJSC SIC Borshchahivskiy CPP is among the top-20 biggest pharmaceutical producers of Ukraine. It is also a member of the Pharmaceuticals Producers of Ukraine Association of Ukraine. 

According to the data of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission system of information disclosure, PRJSC Pharmaceutical Firm Darnitsa owns 30.77% of PJSC SIC Borshchahivskiy CPP and the British Virgin Islands registered companies Beldor Group S.A and Lenik Group S.A own 21.2636% и 20.3169% respectively. 

 

Tags: #darnitsa #court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:28 16.11.2020
Court of Appeal cancels in absentia arrest of Yanukovych – ruling

Court of Appeal cancels in absentia arrest of Yanukovych – ruling

19:01 11.11.2020
Authors of constitutional submission on NEURC members appointment expect soonest hearing in Constitutional Court

Authors of constitutional submission on NEURC members appointment expect soonest hearing in Constitutional Court

19:31 30.10.2020
Situation with Constitutional Court requires wise decision – political scientist

Situation with Constitutional Court requires wise decision – political scientist

14:11 29.10.2020
Court suspends consideration of PrivatBank's appeal in case of $350 mln payment to Surkis' companies pending Supreme Court's decision

Court suspends consideration of PrivatBank's appeal in case of $350 mln payment to Surkis' companies pending Supreme Court's decision

09:37 29.10.2020
Zelensky initiates consultations with High Council of Justice to 'settle issue' of District Administrative Court

Zelensky initiates consultations with High Council of Justice to 'settle issue' of District Administrative Court

17:24 28.10.2020
Amsterdam court grants Ukraine's request to challenge judge in Scythian gold case

Amsterdam court grants Ukraine's request to challenge judge in Scythian gold case

09:38 28.10.2020
Decision of Kyiv District Administrative Court on NABU not final, grounds for dismissing NABU director cannot be changed by court – President's Office

Decision of Kyiv District Administrative Court on NABU not final, grounds for dismissing NABU director cannot be changed by court – President's Office

18:34 26.10.2020
FC Metalist files lawsuit to District Administrative Court of Kyiv against Cabinet

FC Metalist files lawsuit to District Administrative Court of Kyiv against Cabinet

17:37 26.10.2020
Court to not choose preventive measure to Yanukovych due to violations of pretrial investigation's conditions – HACC

Court to not choose preventive measure to Yanukovych due to violations of pretrial investigation's conditions – HACC

11:01 19.10.2020
Court bans distribution of Vasyl Stus Case book without Medvedchuk's permission

Court bans distribution of Vasyl Stus Case book without Medvedchuk's permission

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Recognition of HACC as unconstitutional could be final blow to anti-corruption infrastructure that is still working – Sytnyk

Zelensky at meeting with G7 ambassadors: We guarantee that NABU director will remain in his position after Dec 16

State Emergency Service's regional department searched on case of fires in Luhansk region

Ukrainian delegation to TCG proposes to hold extraordinary meetings of working subgroups

Zelensky says his retest for COVID-19 still positive, he feeling better

LATEST

Recognition of HACC as unconstitutional could be final blow to anti-corruption infrastructure that is still working – Sytnyk

Zelensky at meeting with G7 ambassadors: We guarantee that NABU director will remain in his position after Dec 16

Planeta Kino suspends new projects for at least six months – co-owner

State Emergency Service's regional department searched on case of fires in Luhansk region

Revolution of Dignity Museum being searched

Kuleba congratulates newly appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia

Zelensky sees creative economy as priority for Ukraine's strategic development

Ukrainian delegation to TCG proposes to hold extraordinary meetings of working subgroups

Zelensky waiting for start of IMF mission in Kyiv, next tranche for Ukraine

Zelensky says his retest for COVID-19 still positive, he feeling better

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD