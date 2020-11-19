Supreme Court confirmed Pharmaceutical Company Darnitsa’s possessive rights on 30% share of the PJSC SIC Borshchahivskiy CPP

Supreme Court has confirmed the PRJSC Pharmaceutical Firm Darnitsa legally possess 30 % of stocks of the PJSC SIC Borshchahivskiy CPP (both based in Kyiv) it purchased in 2015.

The court made this decision on October 29, 2020, by satisfying the cassation claim of the Pharmaceutical Firm Darnitsa and canceling the August 25, 2020 ruling of the North Business Court of Appeal of Kyiv on Darnitsa’s purchase of the enterprise during the Kyiv public property privatization process.

Supreme Court has also left the decision of the Business Court of Kyiv made on November 4, 2019, in power. Then the court ruled Darnitsa’s purchase of the stocks of the PJSC SIC Borshchahivskiy CPP was completely legal.



As it was reported earlier Pharmaceutical Company Darnitsa purchased a pile of 3,100 stocks or 29.95% of the share capital of the PJSC SIC Borshchahivskiy CPP from Kyiv Department of the Public Property.

Pharmaceutical company Darnitsa was founded in 1930. Since 1998 the company has been a leader in Ukraine’s medicines market production in terms of volume. Cardiology, neurology, and pain problems salvation are among the strategic courses of development of the company. The Zagoriy Family is the ultimate beneficiary of the company. PJSC SIC Borshchahivskiy CPP is among the top-20 biggest pharmaceutical producers of Ukraine. It is also a member of the Pharmaceuticals Producers of Ukraine Association of Ukraine.

According to the data of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission system of information disclosure, PRJSC Pharmaceutical Firm Darnitsa owns 30.77% of PJSC SIC Borshchahivskiy CPP and the British Virgin Islands registered companies Beldor Group S.A and Lenik Group S.A own 21.2636% и 20.3169% respectively.