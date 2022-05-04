Facts

15:18 04.05.2022

Another 20 bodies of dead civilians found in Kyiv region - police chief

Over the past day in Kyiv region, 20 more bodies of civilians killed during the occupation have been found, a total of 1,235 bodies have been found, of which 282 have not been identified yet, said head of the National Police in Kyiv region Andriy Nebytov.

"Only yesterday another 20 bodies of dead people have been found, mostly in Borodyanka, in villages that are nearby, as well as in villages of Vyshgorod district," Nebytov said on the air of a telethon Wednesday.

According to him, in total, law enforcement officers have identified, examined and sent for forensic medical examination 1,235 bodies of dead civilians. "Of the 1,235 bodies, 282 currently remain unidentified," Nebytov added.

"More than 800 bodies have already been examined by experts. Unfortunately, most of them died from firearms, small arms," said the head of the regional police chief.

