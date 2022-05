Today, on May 3, Zaporizhia region announced evacuation from the occupied Tokmak and Vasylivka.

"I appeal to people in Tokmak (meeting near the Nirvana cafe) and Vasylivka! Everyone who wants and has an opportunity to evacuate can already go out and wait for the convoy in the direction of traffic!" head of Zaporizhia regional military administration Oleksandr Starukh said in a telegram channel on Tuesday in the morning.