Danish Foreign Minister visits Irpin

On Monday, May 2, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod visited Irpin, where he saw with his own eyes the atrocities committed by the Russian armies, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We started Jeppe Kofod's trip to Ukraine with visiting Irpin. Russian army committed unspeakable atrocities here and in other towns of Kyiv region. My Danish friend could see it all with his own eyes. We are both committed to bringing those responsible to justice," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.