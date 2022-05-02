Zelensky, Spokesperson of US House of Representatives discuss defense supplies under lend-lease, macro-financial support and sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the talks with U.S. Spokesperson of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi substantive, the sides discussed defense supplies to Ukraine under the Lend-Lease program, macro-financial support and sanctions against Russia.

"I discussed key issues of assistance to our state with Spokesperson of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi who visited Kyiv together with a US Congress delegation. We are grateful to all partners who convey such important and powerful signals of support for Ukraine to the world and to Russia by visiting our capital in these conditions and at such a difficult time. Mrs. Pelosi and I had four hours of very substantive negotiations, as they say, multifaceted. In particular, on defense supplies, macro-financial assistance, sanctions policy, political cooperation with the United States," Zelensky said in his video address on Sunday evening.

He also added that he had discussed with Pelosi specific areas of lend-lease work to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and sanctions, both current and future, against Russia.

"I felt the support of our initiatives," he said.