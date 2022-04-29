Facts

20:04 29.04.2022

Children moved within Ukraine without parents to be able to receive assistance for living

Children moved within Ukraine without parents to be able to receive assistance for living

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a decision providing for the payment of subsistence assistance in the amount of UAH 3,000 per month to children who are internally displaced and moved without being accompanied by a legal representative.

"Due to hostilities, we have situations where minors under 14 years old were evacuated without being accompanied by their parents or other legal representatives. The reasons are different. Someone lost contact with their parents because of the war. In other cases, the parents could not evacuate with the child due to health reasons, the need to care for another family member, or official duties, and therefore sent the child to a conditionally safe place with a relative or acquaintance," the press service of the Ministry of Social Policy said.

In this regard, in order for such young children to be able to receive a living allowance in the amount of UAH 3,000 per month, the decision of the government provides an opportunity to submit an application on behalf of the child to relatives, persons whom the parents or legal representatives of the child authorized in writing to accompany the child, as well as people who temporarily adopted a child into their family who was left without parental care.

For this category of persons, the government extended until May 15 (inclusive) the deadline for submitting applications, according to which benefits will be paid starting from March.

In addition, according to the decision, from May 2022, the payment of living assistance to people displaced from the occupied Crimea, who moved since 2014 and previously received living assistance as internally displaced persons, continues.

