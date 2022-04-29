Facts

12:59 29.04.2022

Ukrainian military in south of Ukraine deploy S-300 air defense system received from partners

1 min read
Ukrainian military in south of Ukraine deploy S-300 air defense system received from partners

The South Air Command troops received from partner countries the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, which allows them to shoot down aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles at a distance of five to 150 km, and have already deployed it to carry out combat missions.

"The S-300 air defense system effectively performs its work against a large number of objects of Russian invaders and can shoot down aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles at distances from 5 to 150 km. At the same time, it does not matter at what height the target flies - 10 meters or 27 km. The specified complex is already performing combat missions," the press service of the South Air Command reports on Friday.

Tags: #s_300 #s300
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Podoliak: Are missile strikes in Kyiv downtown during official visit of UN Secretary General a postcard from Moscow?

Channel for missile components supply to Russia by enterprise, controlled by oligarch Deripaska, blocked - SBI

Journalist Vira Hyrych dies in rocket attack on Kyiv

Russia has already lost 23,000 servicemen during war in Ukraine - AFU General Staff

Some 219 children killed in Ukraine since start of Russia’s armed aggression

LATEST

Ukrainian soldiers carry out planned artillery firing in Odesa Bay area, residents asked to remain calm

Dutch Embassy resumes its work in Kyiv – MFA

Podoliak: Are missile strikes in Kyiv downtown during official visit of UN Secretary General a postcard from Moscow?

Moldovan authorities see no risks of country's involvement in military conflict

Educational Ombudsman: teachers, educators can work remotely from abroad

Zelensky: USA to provide Ukraine with $33 bln aid package

Three citizens of New York village in Donetsk region killed in airstrike, three more wounded – regional authorities

Rada committee recommends adopting law on raising number of taxes for international companies that refused to leave Russian market

Kuleba about missile attack on Kyiv during visit of UN Secretary General, Bulgarian PM: Russia once again demonstrates its attitude towards Ukraine, Europe, whole world

Channel for missile components supply to Russia by enterprise, controlled by oligarch Deripaska, blocked - SBI

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD