Ukrainian military in south of Ukraine deploy S-300 air defense system received from partners

"The S-300 air defense system effectively performs its work against a large number of objects of Russian invaders and can shoot down aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles at distances from 5 to 150 km. At the same time, it does not matter at what height the target flies - 10 meters or 27 km. The specified complex is already performing combat missions," the press service of the South Air Command reports on Friday.