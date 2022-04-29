Reznikov: Shelling of Kyiv during UN Secretary General's visit is ‘attack on world security’

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov believes that the Russian airstrikes on Kyiv during the stay in the Ukrainian capital of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres are "an attack on world security."

"While the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is visiting Kyiv, a permanent member of the UN Security Council - Russia - is launching missile strikes on the city. This is an attack on the security of the Secretary General and on world security!" Reznikov said on Twitter Thursday evening.