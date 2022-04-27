Facts

16:17 27.04.2022

EBRD expands trade facilitation financing to EUR 330 mln

2 min read
EBRD expands trade facilitation financing to EUR 330 mln

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has expanded financing for its trade facilitation program by EUR100 million, to EUR330 million, in particular to support global food security, the EBRD said in a release on Wednesday.

"The latest increase raises to EUR330 million the envelope for Ukraine under the EBRD's Trade Facilitation Program, a rise of over 40% since the war on Ukraine began on February 24. Because this is a revolving facility, the facility will support at least EUR500 million of export and import transactions by Ukrainian companies via ten EBRD partner banks, on an annual basis," the bank said on its website.

"Part of the increase is focused on food security, helping avert a global food crisis in the autumn and next year, with the EBRD deploying its strength across its agribusiness work. As well as the trade finance increase, a dedicated food security package is currently being finalized," the report says.

"The war has disrupted Ukraine's entire supply chain, closing import-export routes via the country's southern coast and to the north and east by land, and making it difficult for businesses to function normally, for farmers to plan crop financing, and for food retailers to keep shop shelves stocked. Nevertheless, an estimated 60-70% of Ukraine’s economy is functioning and quickly adjusting to operating in a war, and it is essential to maintain the flow of working capital financing through the banking system," it reads.

"To address urgent needs resulting from the war, the EBRD is prioritizing five areas within the Ukrainian economy: trade finance, energy security, vital infrastructure, food security (covering provision of liquidity to farmers via banks for the spring sowing campaign as well as to agribusiness companies and food retailers) and providing liquidity to pharmaceutical companies. Investments in all areas will involve risk-sharing with partners," the bank said.

Tags: #ebrd #european_bank_for_reconstruction_and_development
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:18 07.04.2022
Belarus to settle with World Bank, EBRD, NIB in Belarusian rubles - resolution

Belarus to settle with World Bank, EBRD, NIB in Belarusian rubles - resolution

20:51 04.04.2022
EBRD decision to deprive companies in Belarus, Russia of number of resources

EBRD decision to deprive companies in Belarus, Russia of number of resources

14:00 04.04.2022
EBRD closes access of Russia, Belarus to bank's resources

EBRD closes access of Russia, Belarus to bank's resources

09:05 29.03.2022
EBRD to close offices in Moscow, Minsk

EBRD to close offices in Moscow, Minsk

16:21 09.03.2022
EBRD initiates package of measures to support Ukraine worth EUR 2 bln

EBRD initiates package of measures to support Ukraine worth EUR 2 bln

15:19 04.03.2022
EBRD could allocate $50 mln for Horizon Capital's new fund

EBRD could allocate $50 mln for Horizon Capital's new fund

16:34 03.03.2022
President creates delegations to sign documents with EU, IBRD on financial support to Ukraine

President creates delegations to sign documents with EU, IBRD on financial support to Ukraine

15:55 01.03.2022
EBRD considers emergency financing package to support Ukraine, deprives Russia of access to its resources

EBRD considers emergency financing package to support Ukraine, deprives Russia of access to its resources

15:47 18.01.2022
EBRD intends to send 100% of investments in green projects from 2022

EBRD intends to send 100% of investments in green projects from 2022

11:41 23.11.2021
Ukraine implementing eight EBRD projects worth EUR 1.68 bln – Finance Ministry

Ukraine implementing eight EBRD projects worth EUR 1.68 bln – Finance Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky receives invitation to G-20 summit

Time of meeting of presidents of Ukraine, Russia, its context not yet determined - Podoliak

Poland ready to accept wounded residents of Mariupol for treatment

Zelensky: Missiles launched by Russia fly over blocks of three Ukrainian NPPs

Canada intends to transfer seized Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine, compensate to victims

LATEST

Ukrainian Red Cross has collected over UAH 1 bln for Ukraine since start of war

Time of demining territory around Chornobyl NPP to be measured in months

DTEK intends to oust Russian coal from Europe

Austrian chancellor denies reports on consent to pay for Russian gas in rubles

In Kharkiv region, three dead, 15 wounded due to shelling per day, information about use of phosphorus bombs by enemy not true

Zelensky receives invitation to G-20 summit

Gazprom acts as Kremlin's economic weapon – ex-Vice-President of Gazprombank Volobuev

Time of meeting of presidents of Ukraine, Russia, its context not yet determined - Podoliak

Moscow to consider UN secretary-general's proposal re evacuation of civilians from Azovstal – Peskov

No talks on Medvedchuk's exchange for Mariupol servicemen – Peskov

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD