Austin: Russia's nuclear rhetoric is dangerous: Everyone to lose in nuclear war

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin insists that the nuclear rhetoric of the Russian side is very dangerous, all sides will lose in a nuclear war.

He said this at a press conference after the meeting of the International Coordinating Group for the Defense of Ukraine on Tuesday, which took place at the U.S. air base in Germany. The meeting was initiated by the U.S. side, and it was attended by the heads of defense departments of more than forty states, among which was the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

Answering a question from journalists, the official said that this kind of rhetoric is very dangerous and does not help. Nobody wants to see an atomic war happen. This is a war in which all parties will lose, Austin said.