Facts

11:07 26.04.2022

Kuleba calls on UN Secretary General to put pressure on Russia to carry out evacuation from Mariupol

1 min read
Kuleba calls on UN Secretary General to put pressure on Russia to carry out evacuation from Mariupol

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who will visit Moscow on Tuesday, to put pressure on Russia to evacuate besieged Mariupol, AP reports.

"[Guterres] should focus primarily on one issue: the evacuation of Mariupol... This is really what the UN is capable of. And if he demonstrates political will, character and integrity, I hope this will allow us to take one more step forward," Kuleba said in an interview with AP on Monday.

At the same time, the minister noted that he was concerned that the UN Secretary General, visiting Moscow on Tuesday before his trip to Kyiv, could fall into the Kremlin's "trap" in the war.

"Many other foreign officials were trapped visiting Moscow and played around just to show the supremacy of Russian diplomacy and how great they are and how they dictate the world how to behave," Kuleba said.

Tags: #kuleba #guterres
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:18 26.04.2022
Kuleba thanks Bulgarian PM for initiating collection of funds to help Ukraine

Kuleba thanks Bulgarian PM for initiating collection of funds to help Ukraine

17:49 25.04.2022
Kuleba urges European leaders to impose embargo on Russian oil, prevent Russia from bypassing already imposed restrictions

Kuleba urges European leaders to impose embargo on Russian oil, prevent Russia from bypassing already imposed restrictions

19:52 19.04.2022
UN Secretary General urges Russia, Ukraine to establish Easter humanitarian pause

UN Secretary General urges Russia, Ukraine to establish Easter humanitarian pause

14:20 13.04.2022
Head of EU Delegation to Ukraine discusses with Kuleba Brussels' assistance to Kyiv, fight against Russian disinformation in world

Head of EU Delegation to Ukraine discusses with Kuleba Brussels' assistance to Kyiv, fight against Russian disinformation in world

18:45 10.04.2022
Kuleba: If talks with Russia help prevent bloodshed, as in Bucha, or attack, as in Kramatorsk, this opportunity should be seized

Kuleba: If talks with Russia help prevent bloodshed, as in Bucha, or attack, as in Kramatorsk, this opportunity should be seized

14:22 10.04.2022
Kuleba urges scholars from all over world to investigate causes of 'Bucha massacre'

Kuleba urges scholars from all over world to investigate causes of 'Bucha massacre'

17:52 07.04.2022
So far, none of allies provided their vision of security guarantees for Ukraine - Kuleba

So far, none of allies provided their vision of security guarantees for Ukraine - Kuleba

12:53 06.04.2022
Fossil fuel embargo, de-SWIFTing of all Russian banks needed to stop Putin – Kuleba

Fossil fuel embargo, de-SWIFTing of all Russian banks needed to stop Putin – Kuleba

15:04 04.04.2022
Kuleba calls Chinese FM, thankful for solidarity in support of civilian victims

Kuleba calls Chinese FM, thankful for solidarity in support of civilian victims

09:11 02.04.2022
Kuleba on results of his conversation with Blinken: More blows to Russian economy, financial system and trade ahead

Kuleba on results of his conversation with Blinken: More blows to Russian economy, financial system and trade ahead

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Erdogan again invites Putin to hold talks with Zelensky in Istanbul

Russian invaders threaten to shoot children if women refuse to inform about positions of Ukrainian military - head of Luhansk regional military administration

Russia loses 22,100 personnel, 918 tanks, 184 aircraft in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion - General Staff

Russia now poses threat to world nuclear security - Foreign Ministry on anniversary of Chornobyl accident

Invaders attack Zaporizhia, details being clarified - regional state administration

LATEST

Police detain over a thousand looters during war – Klymenko

Erdogan again invites Putin to hold talks with Zelensky in Istanbul

Norway to allocate NOK 400 mln to British mechanism for purchase of weapons, military equipment for Ukraine

Zelensky signs law on simplifying provision of social services for IDPs - Sokolovska

In Chechnya, prisoners sent to war against Ukraine, incl relatives of opposition activists – Ukraine’s Intelligence Agency

Russian invaders seize premises of Kherson City Council , remove Ukrainian flag, but we will never accept any tricolors and Soviet flags - Regional Military Administration head

Russian invaders threaten to shoot children if women refuse to inform about positions of Ukrainian military - head of Luhansk regional military administration

Russia loses 22,100 personnel, 918 tanks, 184 aircraft in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion - General Staff

Germany to supply Ukraine with 50 Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns - media

Russia now poses threat to world nuclear security - Foreign Ministry on anniversary of Chornobyl accident

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD