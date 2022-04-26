Kuleba calls on UN Secretary General to put pressure on Russia to carry out evacuation from Mariupol

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who will visit Moscow on Tuesday, to put pressure on Russia to evacuate besieged Mariupol, AP reports.

"[Guterres] should focus primarily on one issue: the evacuation of Mariupol... This is really what the UN is capable of. And if he demonstrates political will, character and integrity, I hope this will allow us to take one more step forward," Kuleba said in an interview with AP on Monday.

At the same time, the minister noted that he was concerned that the UN Secretary General, visiting Moscow on Tuesday before his trip to Kyiv, could fall into the Kremlin's "trap" in the war.

"Many other foreign officials were trapped visiting Moscow and played around just to show the supremacy of Russian diplomacy and how great they are and how they dictate the world how to behave," Kuleba said.