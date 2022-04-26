Facts

10:18 26.04.2022

Kuleba thanks Bulgarian PM for initiating collection of funds to help Ukraine

1 min read
Kuleba thanks Bulgarian PM for initiating collection of funds to help Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov for initiating the collection of funds to help the Ukrainian government.

"Grateful to Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov for initiating a public campaign to raise funds for Ukraine and help us strengthen our defenses. This move demonstrates true Bulgarian solidarity with Ukraine. I felt it well when I was received by PM Petkov in Sofia last week," Kuleba said on Twitter.

As reported, on April 25, Petkov opened a campaign to raise funds to help the Ukrainian government.

He specified the details for contributions where recipient is: VDU 0515 Kyiv; IBAN: UA133223130000025203000000021; SWIFT: EXBSUAUX

Tags: #bulgaria #kuleba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:07 26.04.2022
Kuleba calls on UN Secretary General to put pressure on Russia to carry out evacuation from Mariupol

Kuleba calls on UN Secretary General to put pressure on Russia to carry out evacuation from Mariupol

17:49 25.04.2022
Kuleba urges European leaders to impose embargo on Russian oil, prevent Russia from bypassing already imposed restrictions

Kuleba urges European leaders to impose embargo on Russian oil, prevent Russia from bypassing already imposed restrictions

14:20 13.04.2022
Head of EU Delegation to Ukraine discusses with Kuleba Brussels' assistance to Kyiv, fight against Russian disinformation in world

Head of EU Delegation to Ukraine discusses with Kuleba Brussels' assistance to Kyiv, fight against Russian disinformation in world

18:45 10.04.2022
Kuleba: If talks with Russia help prevent bloodshed, as in Bucha, or attack, as in Kramatorsk, this opportunity should be seized

Kuleba: If talks with Russia help prevent bloodshed, as in Bucha, or attack, as in Kramatorsk, this opportunity should be seized

14:22 10.04.2022
Kuleba urges scholars from all over world to investigate causes of 'Bucha massacre'

Kuleba urges scholars from all over world to investigate causes of 'Bucha massacre'

17:52 07.04.2022
So far, none of allies provided their vision of security guarantees for Ukraine - Kuleba

So far, none of allies provided their vision of security guarantees for Ukraine - Kuleba

12:53 06.04.2022
Fossil fuel embargo, de-SWIFTing of all Russian banks needed to stop Putin – Kuleba

Fossil fuel embargo, de-SWIFTing of all Russian banks needed to stop Putin – Kuleba

15:04 04.04.2022
Kuleba calls Chinese FM, thankful for solidarity in support of civilian victims

Kuleba calls Chinese FM, thankful for solidarity in support of civilian victims

09:11 02.04.2022
Kuleba on results of his conversation with Blinken: More blows to Russian economy, financial system and trade ahead

Kuleba on results of his conversation with Blinken: More blows to Russian economy, financial system and trade ahead

14:37 01.04.2022
Ukraine still has no Russia's response to proposals voiced in Istanbul – Kuleba

Ukraine still has no Russia's response to proposals voiced in Istanbul – Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Erdogan again invites Putin to hold talks with Zelensky in Istanbul

Russian invaders threaten to shoot children if women refuse to inform about positions of Ukrainian military - head of Luhansk regional military administration

Russia loses 22,100 personnel, 918 tanks, 184 aircraft in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion - General Staff

Russia now poses threat to world nuclear security - Foreign Ministry on anniversary of Chornobyl accident

Invaders attack Zaporizhia, details being clarified - regional state administration

LATEST

Police detain over a thousand looters during war – Klymenko

Erdogan again invites Putin to hold talks with Zelensky in Istanbul

Norway to allocate NOK 400 mln to British mechanism for purchase of weapons, military equipment for Ukraine

Zelensky signs law on simplifying provision of social services for IDPs - Sokolovska

In Chechnya, prisoners sent to war against Ukraine, incl relatives of opposition activists – Ukraine’s Intelligence Agency

Russian invaders seize premises of Kherson City Council , remove Ukrainian flag, but we will never accept any tricolors and Soviet flags - Regional Military Administration head

Russian invaders threaten to shoot children if women refuse to inform about positions of Ukrainian military - head of Luhansk regional military administration

Russia loses 22,100 personnel, 918 tanks, 184 aircraft in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion - General Staff

Germany to supply Ukraine with 50 Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns - media

Russia now poses threat to world nuclear security - Foreign Ministry on anniversary of Chornobyl accident

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD