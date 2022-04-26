Kuleba thanks Bulgarian PM for initiating collection of funds to help Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov for initiating the collection of funds to help the Ukrainian government.

"Grateful to Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov for initiating a public campaign to raise funds for Ukraine and help us strengthen our defenses. This move demonstrates true Bulgarian solidarity with Ukraine. I felt it well when I was received by PM Petkov in Sofia last week," Kuleba said on Twitter.

As reported, on April 25, Petkov opened a campaign to raise funds to help the Ukrainian government.

He specified the details for contributions where recipient is: VDU 0515 Kyiv; IBAN: UA133223130000025203000000021; SWIFT: EXBSUAUX