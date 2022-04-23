Since start of war, Russian troops damage or destroy 1,138 educational institutions
The Ministry of Education and Science says that 1,138 educational institutions have been damaged or destroyed by Russian troops since the beginning of the war.
"Some 1,138 educational institutions suffered from bombing and shelling," according to the website of the Ministry of Education for monitoring the damage from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
It is noted that 1,039 institutions were damaged, and 99 were completely destroyed.