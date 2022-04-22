Facts

Ukrainian military destroy up to 200 personnel, 22 pieces of enemy equipment – Skhid task force

On Thursday, in the area of responsibility of task force Skhid (East), the Ukrainian defenders destroyed up to 200 personnel of the aggressor, as well as 22 pieces of enemy equipment.

"Ukrainian defenders continue to deter the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Skhid operational and tactical grouping. In particular, on April 21, Russian fascist troops launched three attacks. Also, our artillery struck at the accumulation of personnel and equipment. Fighting continues. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed: up to 200 personnel; five tanks; two mechanised infantry fighting vehicles; one artillery system; one aircraft equipment; one aircraft; and three UAVs," the message published on Facebook reads.

