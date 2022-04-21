Germany still cannot help Ukraine with tanks, heavy armored vehicles – FM

Germany will make a greater contribution to NATO security and will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine, but it cannot supply Kyiv with tanks and heavy equipment, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said.

At a press conference in Tallinn, Baerbock said Germany will continue to supply arms and ammunition to Ukraine as Ukraine defends the freedom of other European countries as well.

According to her, after the start of Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, Germany started to look at security in a new way.

At the same time, Baerbock said that her country cannot supply Ukraine with everything it needs, including tanks and other heavy armored vehicles.

The Foreign Minister said German military has compiled a list of what they can supply. As for tanks and other armored vehicles, there is currently no way to supply them. First of all, they need to be put in order so that they can operate on the battlefield. In addition, Germany needs to teach how to operate on them. She also said Germany supports its eastern NATO partners so that they can provide Ukraine with weapons that they cannot provide themselves.

Baerbock said Germany itself lacks military equipment, in particular, helicopters.