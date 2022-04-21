Ukrainian soldiers remain in part of Mariupol – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky did not confirm the information about the capture of the entire Mariupol by Russian troops.

"I know that they captured most of Mariupol long ago, there is a part of the city where our soldiers remain. As long as they stay there," he said at a briefing on Thursday after talks with the Prime Ministers of Spain and Denmark.

"The situation is difficult, bad, we believe that it has not changed since yesterday. Civilians are blocked. Recently, the Russians have been blocking the export process. There was a proposal to exchange the wounded for the wounded," Zelensky said. He also said "there are more than 400 wounded."

"We are ready for exchanges. We are also interested in the people who died there. We expect to return their bodies to their parents," the president said.