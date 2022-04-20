Facts

11:49 20.04.2022

In Zaporizhia region, 50 occupiers killed, 80 wounded per day, 5 enemy tanks destroyed

1 min read
In Zaporizhia region, 50 occupiers killed, 80 wounded per day, 5 enemy tanks destroyed

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 50 Russian invaders, five tanks and other enemy equipment in Zaporizhia region over the past day, the Facebook page of the Defense Forces of Zaporizhia region reported on Wednesday.

According to the information, at this time the situation in the southeast direction remains without significant changes. The occupiers are trying to improve their tactical position and carry out offensive operations in the eastern areas of the region, as well as shelling the cities of Orikhiv, Hulyaipole, Novoandriyivka, Stepnohirsk and others from Grad multiple launch rocket systems, machine guns and cannon artillery.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Zaporizhia region successfully carry out combat missions and give an adequate response to the enemy, destroying the enemy’s manpower and equipment. In particular, 50 Russian soldiers were killed and another 80 wounded during the day. Also, five enemy tanks and 12 enemy armored vehicles were destroyed.

Tags: #zaporizhia_region #occupiers
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:54 16.04.2022
Invaders fire on residential areas of Polohy, Huliaipole, child wounded – local authorities

Invaders fire on residential areas of Polohy, Huliaipole, child wounded – local authorities

15:24 16.04.2022
Occupiers will close Mariupol for entry, exit from Mon to filter all remaining men – mayor's adviser

Occupiers will close Mariupol for entry, exit from Mon to filter all remaining men – mayor's adviser

20:08 12.04.2022
Occupiers capture crew members of another vessel in Mariupol port, 18 of them are Ukraine's citizens – Denisova

Occupiers capture crew members of another vessel in Mariupol port, 18 of them are Ukraine's citizens – Denisova

15:14 12.04.2022
Zaporizhia region's defenders shot down one Russian Su-34 aircraft, destroy over 60 invaders, ten heavy equipment over past day

Zaporizhia region's defenders shot down one Russian Su-34 aircraft, destroy over 60 invaders, ten heavy equipment over past day

14:29 12.04.2022
Village of Novoyakovlivka shelled with phosphorus ammunition in Zaporizhia region

Village of Novoyakovlivka shelled with phosphorus ammunition in Zaporizhia region

17:48 09.04.2022
Occupiers again hit tank with nitric acid near Rubizhne

Occupiers again hit tank with nitric acid near Rubizhne

10:38 08.04.2022
Occupiers seize transport with humanitarian cargo in Zaporizhia region - Mayor of Melitopol

Occupiers seize transport with humanitarian cargo in Zaporizhia region - Mayor of Melitopol

09:35 05.04.2022
In Melitopol, invaders try to create so-called 'people's militia', in Polohy they mine internal territory of hospital

In Melitopol, invaders try to create so-called 'people's militia', in Polohy they mine internal territory of hospital

20:40 01.04.2022
Russian occupiers going to hold so-called 'referendum' in Tokmak on April 4 – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers going to hold so-called 'referendum' in Tokmak on April 4 – AFU General Staff

10:17 01.04.2022
Occupiers completely leave Brovarsky district of Kyiv region - district center mayor

Occupiers completely leave Brovarsky district of Kyiv region - district center mayor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Humanitarian corridor agreed for evacuation of civilians from Mariupol on Wed – Vereschuk

Ukraine receives from partners spare parts, components for repair of existing aircraft, no transfer of combat aircraft

Russia losses 20,900 personnel, 815 tanks and 171 aircraft in Ukraine since Feb 24 – AFU General Staff

Some 205 children killed in Ukraine due to armed aggression of Russian, 373 injured –

Marine commander asks world leaders to take people out of Mariupol - video message

LATEST

Ukraine Square to appear in Tallinn

Court okays special investigation against ex-MP Kyva – PGO

Germany promises Ukrainian military assistance in instruction, maintenance

Resuming supply of electricity, gas, water in Popasna, Rubizhne impossible until end of war

Head of State Forest Resources Agency urges Ukrainians not to visit forests in areas of recent hostilities

Kuleba, Bulgarian President discuss ways to restore peace in Ukraine, development in Black Sea region

Enemy focuses its main efforts on capture of Mariupol – AFU General Staff

President of European Council visits Borodyanka

Humanitarian corridor agreed for evacuation of civilians from Mariupol on Wed – Vereschuk

Allies discuss possible guarantees of Ukraine's security after war

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD