In Zaporizhia region, 50 occupiers killed, 80 wounded per day, 5 enemy tanks destroyed

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 50 Russian invaders, five tanks and other enemy equipment in Zaporizhia region over the past day, the Facebook page of the Defense Forces of Zaporizhia region reported on Wednesday.

According to the information, at this time the situation in the southeast direction remains without significant changes. The occupiers are trying to improve their tactical position and carry out offensive operations in the eastern areas of the region, as well as shelling the cities of Orikhiv, Hulyaipole, Novoandriyivka, Stepnohirsk and others from Grad multiple launch rocket systems, machine guns and cannon artillery.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Zaporizhia region successfully carry out combat missions and give an adequate response to the enemy, destroying the enemy’s manpower and equipment. In particular, 50 Russian soldiers were killed and another 80 wounded during the day. Also, five enemy tanks and 12 enemy armored vehicles were destroyed.