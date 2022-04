Talk between Zelensky and Nauseda: We expect increase in EU security support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expects increased support for security within the EU.

"Continued dialogue with President Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda. Informed about the situation on the frontline, the heroic defense of Mariupol. Thanked for the security support. We expect its increase within EU. We need to raise the price of aggression for Russia, to strengthen sanctions," he said on Twitter Monday.