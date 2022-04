Russia keeping at least 20,000 people in filtration camps near Mariupol

The Russian occupiers are holding at least 20,000 Ukrainians in filtration camps near Mariupol, according to city mayor Petro Andriuschenko.

"According to updated data to date, the occupiers are holding at least 20,000 people in filtration camps along the Mangu-Nikolske-Yalta line, preventing the possibility of evacuation due to deliberate procrastination and slowing down the filtration procedure," Andriuschenko wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

In addition, according to him, about 5,000-7,000 people are in a filtration camp in the village of Bezimenne in preparation for deportation.