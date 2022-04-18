As result of shelling of playgrounds in Kharkiv, two people killed

On Monday afternoon, the Russia armed forces shelled Kharkiv, two people were killed.

"On April 18, 2022, at about 11:50, Russian invaders fired at Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv. Shells fell on the territory of playgrounds near residential buildings. As a result of the shelling, a man and a woman were killed. A number of residential buildings were also damaged," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has said.

On this fact, the investigators of the SBU in Kharkiv region initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.