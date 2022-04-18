Maryanske, Dnipropetrovsk region, invaders fire with prohibited cluster munitions

The shelling by the invaders of the village of Maryanske, Kryvorizky district, Dnipropetrovsk region, on Sunday, which resulted in the death of one person, was carried out with prohibited cluster munitions, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

"According to the investigation, on April 17, 2022, the Russian armed forces fired missile artillery with the Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system with prohibited cluster warheads of the village of Maryanske, Kryvorizky district, Dnipropetrovsk region," the prosecutor's office said in a Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the prosecutor's office, a local resident was killed as a result of the shelling, households, houses and cars of the village residents were damaged.

The PGO said that there are no military installations in the area.

Dnipropetrovsk regional prosecutor's office provides procedural guidance in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (part 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).