12:25 18.04.2022

SBI exposes money laundering scheme by Russian general through business partner of Kyva

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), as part of an investigation into the case of treason against former MP Illia Kyva (Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary faction), discovered property of a general of the Russian Armed Forces of dubious origin.

"The real estate was registered in the name of the deputy's business partners – relatives of Head of the Federal Directorate for the Safe Storage and Destruction of Chemical Weapons under the Russian Munitions Agency, Russian Colonel-General Valery Kapashin. Among the identified property are hotels, restaurants, land plots, etc., through which the general laundered funds in Ukraine. Information about the involvement of relatives in these transactions is being verified," the press service of the State Bureau of Investigations reported.

According to the SBI, transactions with unjustified assets were carried out through a chain of controlled commercial structures under the guise of legitimate financial and economic activities.

Kyva's involvement in the said property is currently being verified, and it is also being investigated whether these objects could be used by the enemy to finance subversive activities against Ukraine.

In addition, measures are planned to seize the discovered property.

