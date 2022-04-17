We are in daily contact with defenders of Mariupol, but no 100% solution yet - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that either he or the leadership of the Armed Forces is in touch with the defenders of Mariupol every day, but a 100% solution to the problem has not been found.

"Every day, either me, or Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny, or other military personnel, or the head of our negotiating group, David Arakhamia, is in touch with our defenders of Mariupol. Daily," he said in a traditional video message on Saturday evening.

According to the president, "the situation in Mariupol remains tough, inhuman, the way the Russian Federation made it. Consciously did and deliberately continues to destroy our cities. Consciously trying to destroy everyone who is there, in Mariupol."

"There are only two ways to influence this - either partners will give Ukraine the necessary heavy weapons, aircraft, and without exaggeration immediately, so that we can reduce the pressure of the occupiers on Mariupol and unblock it. Or a negotiation process in which the role of partners should be decisive," he said.

"I want to be heard correctly - there has not been a single day since the beginning of the blockade that we have not been looking for a solution - military or diplomatic. But finding this solution is very difficult. Until now, there has not been a single 100% option," Zelensky said.