Facts

14:43 16.04.2022

Missile attack on Kharkiv on Sat killed one person, 18 people injured

Russian invaders on Saturday, April 16, again launched a missile attack on one of the central districts of Kharkov, Head of Kharkiv State Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"An occupant's rocket hit one of the central districts of the city of Kharkiv again. 18 people were injured and hospitalized in medical institutions. Unfortunately, one person died instantly. Currently, rescuers are working intensively to eliminate the consequences," Synehubov wrote in his Telegram channel.

He reiterated the need to be careful and not to neglect air raid warnings.

"I ask residents to be very careful! As you can see, the enemy has increased the intensity of attacks on residential areas. Do not neglect the alarms!" Synehubov wrote.

