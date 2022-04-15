Facts

21:32 15.04.2022

Enemy trying to attack in separate directions, air strikes on Mariupol continue – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders are trying to launch an offensive in certain areas of Ukraine, air strikes on the city of Mariupol and a partial blockade of Kharkiv continue, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"During the current day, the situation has not changed significantly in all directions. The enemy does not stop launching missile strikes on industrial and civilian infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine and is trying to launch an offensive in certain areas. Air strikes on the city of Mariupol continue. A partial blockade of Kharkiv continues," the AFU said on Facebook.

In Donetsk direction, the enemy tried to storm Maryinka, but had no success.

In addition, sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the enemy, in order to carry out sabotage on the territory of Ukraine, kidnap or, threatening with physical violence, take away vehicles and civilian clothing from local residents. To suppress the resistance of Ukrainians, the occupiers carry out filtration measures and search for persons related to military service.

"In the areas of Luhansk region temporarily occupied by the enemy, the use of buildings and nearby territories of educational institutions for the arrangement of additional field hospitals, locations for weapons, ammunition and military equipment is recorded," the AFU said.

In some localities, the enemy is trying to imitate elections and illegally appoint "local self-government agencies" from among local residents loyal to the occupation authorities.

