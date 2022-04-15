Biden ready to visit Ukraine - White House

On Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced his readiness to make a trip to Ukraine, the White House press service said.

"Yes," the president said, answering the question whether he was ready to go to Ukraine.

At the same time, the president noted that the U.S. administration is currently "making a decision" about a possible trip of high-ranking representatives of the U.S. authorities to Ukraine.

Earlier, Politico reported, citing sources, that the U.S. administration was conducting internal discussions about sending a high-ranking U.S. official to Kyiv in order to demonstrate support for Ukraine. The most likely candidates for a trip to Kyiv may be U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken or Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

The administration is also considering the candidacies of the U.S. President himself and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

Politico's interlocutors noted that if the administration decides to send someone to Kyiv, there will be no advance announcement of the trip for security reasons.