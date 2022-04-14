Ireland advocates inclusion of oil embargo in sixth package of sanctions against Russia – FM

Ireland is in favor of including an oil embargo in the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said.

"We strongly support a maximalist approach in the context of sanctions against Russia as a deterrent to the continuation of this war. We believe that we should go beyond what has now been collectively agreed by the EU and include an oil embargo in the sixth round of sanctions," Coveney said on briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Thursday.

He said that Ireland has allocated more than EUR 20 million of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and will allocate EUR 33 million of military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Coveney said that even though Ireland is a military neutral country, Ireland is not neutral with regard to this war or this conflict, and it is not neutral about the future of Ukraine either. In seven weeks, Ireland has provided more than EUR 20 million of humanitarian assistance Ukraine, it has made and committed to EUR 33 million of military assistance to Ukrainian Armed Forces through the European Peace Mechanism.

Ireland's contribution not only focuses on weapons, but also military aid such as body armor, medical supplies, fuel and other military equipment, he said.

Coveney also said that Ireland is in favor of Ukraine's accession to the EU to happen as quickly as possible.

He said Ireland government knows that Ukraine dreams of a different future: a future that is based on democracy, diversity, stability and economic opportunity. He said that all this can be achieved through full EU membership. Ireland will strongly support Ukraine to ensure, to make its journey to EU membership happen as quickly as possible.

The Foreign Minister said he brought with him a strong message of solidarity not only from the Irish government, but also from the Irish people.

Coveney also expressed condolences. He said it is unknown yet how many Ukrainian citizens have lost their lives because of this Russian aggression, but there are many. The official said that cruelty and violence is not only against Ukrainian soldiers, but also against Ukrainian civilians, women and children are likely to be identified as war crimes in the future.

He also said that about 23,000 Ukrainians came to Ireland due to the war of Russia against Ukraine.

Coveney became the first foreign minister to visit Kyiv during wartime.