Facts

14:41 14.04.2022

Situation in Mykolaiv region stably tense – Kim

2 min read
The situation in Mykolaiv region is steadily tense, but there is sowing season and some enterprises are working, said head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim.

"Things are steadily tight in the region... If we have opportunities, we sow. We're working. The economic block takes a lot of time," Kim said at an online briefing Thursday.

He also said there are a lot of businesses in the region that are not working.

"But there are businesses that work. We have big enterprises that support their workers now. They work in a reduced mode, less pay, but they work," said head of Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration.

Kim stressed that the most important task today is to save people’ lives, first of all civilians who are not related to the military.

"It is also important to move the enemy away from the borders of the city and the region as far as possible, preferably as far as Crimea, and then beyond Crimea," he stressed.

According to him, what is needed now are quick decisions by Ukraine's friends abroad and the supply of weapons - heavy, anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons - to Ukraine "and to our region" in order to save the lives of civilians who are being killed by the missile attacks and volley fire of the Russian occupiers.

