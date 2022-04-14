Number of hacker attacks triples in six weeks of war – Special Communications Service

The State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection notes an increase in the number of cyberattacks during the war.

"According to the CERT-UA Government Computer Emergency Response Team, operating under the State Special Communications Service, during the month and a half of the war, Ukraine became the target of 362 cyberattacks. This is three times more than in the same period last year: 122 cyberattacks were recorded then," the Special Communications Service reported on Telegram.

According to the agency, more than half of all attacks were carried out to collect information or distribute malicious code.

The main targets of enemy hackers are the government and local authorities of Ukraine, the security and defense sector, and commercial organizations.

The top five sectors in terms of the number of cyberattacks included: government and local government websites (85 cyberattacks), the security and defense sector (49 cyberattacks), the commercial sector – 26 cyberattacks, the financial sector – 23, as well as the telecom and software sector – 22 attacks.

At the same time, 96 cyberattacks were carried out to introduce malicious software, 95 – to collect information, 48 – to interfere with systems, 25 – to exploit a known vulnerability, and 22 – to corrupt information.