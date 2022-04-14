Facts

13:17 14.04.2022

Number of hacker attacks triples in six weeks of war – Special Communications Service

2 min read
Number of hacker attacks triples in six weeks of war – Special Communications Service

The State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection notes an increase in the number of cyberattacks during the war.

"According to the CERT-UA Government Computer Emergency Response Team, operating under the State Special Communications Service, during the month and a half of the war, Ukraine became the target of 362 cyberattacks. This is three times more than in the same period last year: 122 cyberattacks were recorded then," the Special Communications Service reported on Telegram.

According to the agency, more than half of all attacks were carried out to collect information or distribute malicious code.

The main targets of enemy hackers are the government and local authorities of Ukraine, the security and defense sector, and commercial organizations.

The top five sectors in terms of the number of cyberattacks included: government and local government websites (85 cyberattacks), the security and defense sector (49 cyberattacks), the commercial sector – 26 cyberattacks, the financial sector – 23, as well as the telecom and software sector – 22 attacks.

At the same time, 96 cyberattacks were carried out to introduce malicious software, 95 – to collect information, 48 – to interfere with systems, 25 – to exploit a known vulnerability, and 22 – to corrupt information.

Tags: #hacker_attack #cert_ua
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:13 12.04.2022
CERT-UA warns of large-scale cyber attack on energy sector

CERT-UA warns of large-scale cyber attack on energy sector

16:38 25.03.2022
CERT-UA records 60 cyber attacks from March 15 through March 22

CERT-UA records 60 cyber attacks from March 15 through March 22

11:02 14.01.2022
Ukrainians' data safe - Minister Fedorov in connection with hacker attack

Ukrainians' data safe - Minister Fedorov in connection with hacker attack

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU expects real GDP to shrink by at least a third in 2022

There is another exchange of prisoners of war, 30 Ukrainians return home – Vereschuk

Russia tries to use criminals to undermine situation in Odesa – SBU

Russia has lost 19,900 troops, 160 aircraft, 753 tanks in Ukraine since Feb 24

Zelensky: Occupiers' feverish activity testifies to their insecurity

LATEST

Kyiv police continue demining in Hostomel, documenting Russia's war crimes

Kuleba believes situation with Steinmeier's visit to Ukraine to be resolved diplomatically, not to harm relations with Germany

USA may recognize Russian actions in Ukraine as genocide - media

NBU expects real GDP to shrink by at least a third in 2022

There is another exchange of prisoners of war, 30 Ukrainians return home – Vereschuk

Head of Border Guard Service reports shelling from Russian side in Chernihiv region

Situation in Mykolaiv region stably tense – Kim

Fifty-four invaders killed, eight units of equipment destroyed near Mykolaiv, Kherson

Turkey to follow sanctions against Russia only if approved by UN – Çavuşoğlu

Ukraine elected to three bodies of UN Economic and Social Council – MFA

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD