17:02 09.04.2024

Ukrainian hackers destroy IT infrastructure of Moscollector – source

Ukrainian hackers destroyed the IT infrastructure of the Moscow critical infrastructure enterprise Moscollector, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Ukrainian hackers destroyed the IT infrastructure of Moscollector. This company is responsible for the operation of underground water pipes, communication cables, power cables and heating networks of the Russian capital," the agency's interlocutor said on Tuesday.

He said that "our hackers disabled 87,000 sensors of various warning systems throughout Moscow and in Moscow region. In addition, 70 servers and at least 90 terabytes of company data [emails, backups, and contracts] were destroyed."

According to the source, the operation was carried out by the hacker group Blackjack, which is close to the SBU cyber department.

"Currently, the work of Moscow's critical infrastructure facility is completely blocked. The company cannot respond to accidents and incidents. Restoring its work will take from 15 to 30 days," the agency's interlocutor added.

