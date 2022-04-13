Facts

16:33 13.04.2022

Iranian FM denies arms supplies to Russia with help of Iranian companies – Kuleba

1 min read
Iranian FM denies arms supplies to Russia with help of Iranian companies – Kuleba

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian, in a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, said that Iran is against Russia's war with Ukraine and denied allegations of arms supplies to Russia with the help of Iranian companies.

"Iran stands against Russia's war on Ukraine, supports a diplomatic solution. Grateful to FM Abdollahian for refuting allegations of arms transfers to Russia with the help of Iranian companies, as well as for the medical team sent to Ukraine," Kuleba said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Tags: #ukraine #iran #war
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:41 13.04.2022
If Ukrainian freedom fails, Poland, Moldova, Romania, Baltic states to become targets for Russia, so West should give Kyiv weapons now – Zelensky

If Ukrainian freedom fails, Poland, Moldova, Romania, Baltic states to become targets for Russia, so West should give Kyiv weapons now – Zelensky

17:29 13.04.2022
Georgian MPs to visit Ukraine against backdrop of deterioration of bilateral relations

Georgian MPs to visit Ukraine against backdrop of deterioration of bilateral relations

16:13 13.04.2022
EU Council approves increase in military aid to Ukraine to EUR 1.5 bln

EU Council approves increase in military aid to Ukraine to EUR 1.5 bln

15:45 13.04.2022
Russian invaders use residential, agricultural infrastructure as a cover - General Staff

Russian invaders use residential, agricultural infrastructure as a cover - General Staff

15:08 13.04.2022
At least two enemy aircraft shot down in Kharkiv region - Synehubov

At least two enemy aircraft shot down in Kharkiv region - Synehubov

15:07 13.04.2022
Bundestag approves supply of heavy military equipment to Ukraine - MP Faber

Bundestag approves supply of heavy military equipment to Ukraine - MP Faber

15:06 13.04.2022
Ex-dpty of Kherson Regional Council turns to enemy's side, takes position in occupation administration - prosecutor's office

Ex-dpty of Kherson Regional Council turns to enemy's side, takes position in occupation administration - prosecutor's office

14:58 13.04.2022
We to prove in court that Russia committed genocide of Ukrainian people - Yermak

We to prove in court that Russia committed genocide of Ukrainian people - Yermak

09:28 13.04.2022
Biden first publicly declares war of Russia against Ukraine genocide

Biden first publicly declares war of Russia against Ukraine genocide

21:02 12.04.2022
Biden, Johnson discuss with continuation of assistance to Ukraine – White House

Biden, Johnson discuss with continuation of assistance to Ukraine – White House

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

If Ukrainian freedom fails, Poland, Moldova, Romania, Baltic states to become targets for Russia, so West should give Kyiv weapons now – Zelensky

Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia visit Borodyanka

EU Council approves increase in military aid to Ukraine to EUR 1.5 bln

At least two enemy aircraft shot down in Kharkiv region - Synehubov

Bundestag approves supply of heavy military equipment to Ukraine - MP Faber

LATEST

Ukraine deserves huge recovery effort like Marshall Plan - Latvian president

Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia visit Borodyanka

MFA disappointed with Macron's unwillingness to recognize genocide of Ukrainians by Russia

UK includes Alekperov, Yevtushenkov, Bokarev in sanctions list

Head of EU Delegation to Ukraine discusses with Kuleba Brussels' assistance to Kyiv, fight against Russian disinformation in world

USA ready to consider possibility of supplying Ukraine with weapons for attacks on Russian airfields

On Tuesday, 12 invaders, two self-propelled artillery mounts, 'Grad' liquidated in south of Ukraine

Zelensky urges to stop deportation of Ukrainians to Russia, return them home

Zelensky grateful to Estonia for military support, assistance to migrants, refusal of Russian energy resources

Ukraine should receive candidate status now, its membership in EU signed with blood - faction of European People's Party in European Parliament

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD