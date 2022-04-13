Iranian FM denies arms supplies to Russia with help of Iranian companies – Kuleba

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian, in a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, said that Iran is against Russia's war with Ukraine and denied allegations of arms supplies to Russia with the help of Iranian companies.

"Iran stands against Russia's war on Ukraine, supports a diplomatic solution. Grateful to FM Abdollahian for refuting allegations of arms transfers to Russia with the help of Iranian companies, as well as for the medical team sent to Ukraine," Kuleba said on Twitter on Wednesday.